Teachers Advisors LLC Has $73.05 Million Stake in Gartner Inc (IT)

Teachers Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 120,687 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Gartner worth $73,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $738,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Gartner by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Gartner by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 444,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $59,020,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IT opened at $126.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Gartner Inc has a 52 week low of $111.57 and a 52 week high of $161.21.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.96 million. Gartner had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gartner Inc will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on IT. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Gartner from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Gartner from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target (up from $147.00) on shares of Gartner in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Gartner in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.10.

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 3,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.24, for a total value of $460,405.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,045.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total value of $147,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,469.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,226 shares of company stock worth $1,070,818 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through four segments: Research, Consulting, Events, and Talent Assessment & Other. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to our analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

