Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (THQ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.60

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.60 and last traded at $15.57, with a volume of 12916 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.41.

Get Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th.

In related news, President Daniel R. Omstead acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $100,485.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Daniel R. Omstead acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $104,580.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 17,402 shares of company stock valued at $312,422 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 721,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,301,000 after buying an additional 36,805 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 550,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after buying an additional 52,215 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 26,893 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 212,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the period.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/tekla-healthcare-opportunities-fund-thq-hits-new-1-year-low-at-15-60.html.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:THQ)

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.