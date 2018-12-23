Telecom Argentina SA (TEO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

TEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Telecom Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Santander raised shares of Telecom Argentina from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th.

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 12,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the period. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TEO traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,035. Telecom Argentina has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $39.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.97.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.54). Telecom Argentina had a negative net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Telecom Argentina will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fixed Services, Personal Mobile Services, and Núcleo Mobile Services. It offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; and data transmission and Internet services comprising broadband, Internet dedicated lines, private networks, national and international video streaming, transportation of radio and TV signals, and video conferencing services.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.