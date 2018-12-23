TELUS Co. (TU) Shares Sold by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA lowered its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,936 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in TELUS were worth $8,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in TELUS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in TELUS by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TELUS by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TELUS by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,809 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. 50.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $32.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $32.89 and a twelve month high of $38.20.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.4158 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 10th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 80.79%.

TU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a report on Sunday, November 11th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Sunday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and security and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; business process outsourcing; and security solutions.

