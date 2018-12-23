Tesla’s (TSLA) Hold Rating Reiterated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp reissued their hold rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research report released on Thursday morning.

TSLA has been the topic of several other reports. Nomura reissued a neutral rating and issued a $450.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $291.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $412.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Evercore ISI set a $299.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Tesla from $316.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $325.95.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA opened at $319.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a PE ratio of -27.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.81. Tesla has a one year low of $244.59 and a one year high of $387.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $4.67. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 34.27% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla will post -5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $306,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,630,988. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk acquired 29,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $334.98 per share, with a total value of $9,997,143.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,029,040 in the last 90 days. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Tesla by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,817,290 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,805,014,000 after acquiring an additional 726,703 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,817,282 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,275,472,000 after acquiring an additional 485,095 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Tesla by 24,503.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 349,622 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,684,000 after acquiring an additional 348,201 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 746,725 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $197,710,000 after acquiring an additional 302,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 353,582 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $93,618,000 after acquiring an additional 223,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.