Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Texas Capital have underperformed the industry over the past six months. However, the company possesses a decent earnings surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters. The company’s diversified fee income sources are likely to continue driving its top-line growth along with rising loans and deposits balances. Also, Texas Capital’s margins have improved to some extent, following consecutive rate hikes. Despite that, persistently increasing expenses, mainly due to hiring of experienced bankers, is likely to impede bottom-line growth to some extent. Also, lack of diversification remains a headwind for Texas Capital.”

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TCBI. Stephens restated a hold rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Compass Point upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. UBS Group upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.12.

TCBI stock opened at $49.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.82. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $103.05.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $257.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.14 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 13.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, insider Vince A. Ackerson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.00 per share, with a total value of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Keith Cargill acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.59 per share, with a total value of $202,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,142,579.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,540,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,312,000 after buying an additional 114,580 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,540,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,312,000 after purchasing an additional 114,580 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,423,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,607,000 after purchasing an additional 37,705 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,586,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,159,000 after purchasing an additional 377,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,515,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,249,000 after purchasing an additional 14,507 shares during the last quarter.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

