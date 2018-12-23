The Ensign Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (ENSG)

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.

The Ensign Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. The Ensign Group has a payout ratio of 10.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Ensign Group to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.

ENSG stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.16. 1,129,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,991. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68. The Ensign Group has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $48.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $522.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

ENSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $193,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,542.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Nackel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $38,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,453 shares of company stock valued at $4,283,378. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

