The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.49% of The Ensign Group worth $9,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,612,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,664,000 after buying an additional 424,505 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 803,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after buying an additional 24,572 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 700,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,579,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 680,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,373,000 after buying an additional 15,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 495,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,778,000 after buying an additional 106,363 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director John G. Nackel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $38,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Nackel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,051,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,453 shares of company stock worth $4,283,378. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $37.16 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $48.96. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $522.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

ENSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

