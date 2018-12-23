The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $18.94 Million Holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BNDX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,517 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF were worth $18,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,628,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985,142 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF in the second quarter worth $3,147,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,089,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,109 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 6,050.0% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 950,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,379,000 after acquiring an additional 935,210 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,135,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,341,000 after acquiring an additional 615,288 shares during the period.

VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF has a one year low of $960.00 and a one year high of $1,056.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 3rd.

