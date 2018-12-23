The Medicines Company (MDCO) Receives $50.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.38.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDCO. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Medicines in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Medicines in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $50.00 price target on shares of The Medicines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th.

In related news, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 10,000 shares of The Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.89 per share, with a total value of $178,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher T. Cox purchased 113,500 shares of The Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,008,950.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,451.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,049,663 shares of company stock worth $20,812,861 in the last ninety days. 10.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Medicines by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in The Medicines by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 7,362 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in The Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth about $818,000. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Medicines by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 127,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in The Medicines by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 707,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDCO traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,589,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,171. The Medicines has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $41.57. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.13). The Medicines had a negative net margin of 668.93% and a negative return on equity of 1,477.75%. The firm had revenue of ($3.30) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 141.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Medicines will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, provides medicines to treat acute and intensive care patients. The company markets Angiomax, an intravenous direct thrombin inhibitor used as an anticoagulant in combination with aspirin in patients with unstable angina undergoing percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty, and for patients undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention in the United States.

