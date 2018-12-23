TheStreet Downgrades Principal Financial Group (PFG) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PFG. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Principal Financial Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research restated a hold rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.27.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Shares of PFG stock opened at $41.60 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $41.60 and a one year high of $75.58.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th.

Principal Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 27th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Principal Financial Group news, insider Amy Christine Friedrich sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $103,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Gelatt purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,202,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 138,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,671,181.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,897,023.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,981,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981,045 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $141,260,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4,479.7% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 847,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,859,000 after purchasing an additional 828,692 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2,445.0% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 802,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,654,000 after purchasing an additional 770,829 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $36,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.