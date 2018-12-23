TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 114.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,554,872 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,896,554 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Juniper Networks worth $106,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 43.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,126 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the second quarter worth $1,002,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 21.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 173,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 30,361 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 33.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,816 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 14,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 151.1% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 43,414 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 26,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $30.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.84.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The network equipment provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

In related news, insider Anand Athreya sold 113,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $3,357,258.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $304,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,531 shares in the company, valued at $168,253.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,839 shares of company stock worth $3,987,726 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Nomura upgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.95.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

