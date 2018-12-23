TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Sells 1,283,025 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,901,059 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,283,025 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $123,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 167.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 159,151 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 99,617 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 290,651 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after buying an additional 37,805 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 83,183 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 14,862 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,571 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 17,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 144,012 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FCX shares. Barclays started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Raymond James set a $16.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Clarkson Capital lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.71.

In related news, Director Courtney Mather sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $836,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,282.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCX opened at $10.05 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 2.45.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America.

