TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Sells 136,872 Shares of Gartner Inc (IT)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 714,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 136,872 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Gartner worth $113,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gartner in the second quarter valued at about $287,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Gartner in the second quarter valued at about $738,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the second quarter valued at about $283,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Gartner by 74.6% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Gartner by 2.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 444,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $59,020,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $126.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. Gartner Inc has a 1 year low of $111.57 and a 1 year high of $161.21.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.96 million. Gartner had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Gartner Inc will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on IT. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $174.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.10.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $202,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 3,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.24, for a total transaction of $460,405.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,226 shares of company stock worth $1,070,818 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through four segments: Research, Consulting, Events, and Talent Assessment & Other. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to our analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

