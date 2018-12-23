Tigercoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $0.00 (TGC)

Tigercoin (CURRENCY:TGC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Tigercoin has a total market cap of $109,239.00 and $0.00 worth of Tigercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tigercoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One Tigercoin coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00013453 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000085 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00058820 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded 59.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tigercoin Profile

Tigercoin (TGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 6th, 2013. Tigercoin’s total supply is 43,536,800 coins. Tigercoin’s official Twitter account is @TigerCoin. The official website for Tigercoin is tigercoin.wordpress.com.

Buying and Selling Tigercoin

Tigercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tigercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tigercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tigercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

