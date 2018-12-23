Timken Co (TKR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) to report earnings of $1.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Timken’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.04. Timken posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Timken will report full year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Timken.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). Timken had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $881.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TKR. Bank of America raised shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.15 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.

Shares of TKR traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.66. 1,201,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,007. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Timken has a 1 year low of $34.90 and a 1 year high of $55.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.59%.

In other Timken news, Director Frank C. Sullivan bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.05 per share, for a total transaction of $205,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,808.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Timken during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timken by 3,876.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Timken in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Timken in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes, and related products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, lubrication devices, and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches and brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

