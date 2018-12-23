Titan International Inc (TWI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.

Titan International has a dividend payout ratio of 8.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Titan International to earn $0.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.4%.

Shares of TWI opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $315.16 million, a P/E ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.37. Titan International has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $384.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.71 million. Titan International had a positive return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Titan International will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TWI. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, wheel and tire assemblies, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

