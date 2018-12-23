Tivity Health (TVTY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tivity Health, Inc. provides health management services. The company offers services which include chiropractic services, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, acupuncture, massage and complementary and alternative medicine services. Its network comprises SilverSneakers(R), Prime(R) Fitness and WholeHealth Living (TM). Tivity Health, Inc., formerly known as Healthways, Inc., is based in Franklin, Tennessee. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.57.

Shares of TVTY opened at $24.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Tivity Health has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $44.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.68.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Tivity Health had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $151.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Tivity Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tivity Health will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Donato Tramuto sold 35,000 shares of Tivity Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $1,338,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,743 shares in the company, valued at $12,803,919.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 47.8% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 143.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, and group retiree plans; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

