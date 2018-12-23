Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Takes $181,000 Position in VMware, Inc. (VMW)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,157 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMW. Cognios Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,324 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,169 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,240 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. 18.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on VMware from $186.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Sunday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.10.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $144.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.46 and a 1-year high of $169.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 17.03%. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $1,073,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,737,682.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Brown sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,845 shares of company stock valued at $12,197,367 in the last ninety days. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides compute, cloud, mobility, networking, and security infrastructure software to businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and cloud management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

