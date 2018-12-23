Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Takes Position in First Bancorp (FBP)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,362 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp during the second quarter worth $100,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the second quarter worth $112,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the second quarter worth $136,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the second quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the second quarter worth $170,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBP opened at $8.12 on Friday. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.69.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. First Bancorp had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $151.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FBP shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. It operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

