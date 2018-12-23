Traders Buy Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $391.45 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $126.48 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $264.97 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Intuitive Surgical had the 26th highest net in-flow for the day. Intuitive Surgical traded down ($13.86) for the day and closed at $446.02

Several analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $564.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $606.00 to $601.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Sunday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.26.

The stock has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $920.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.22 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jamie Samath sold 864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.21, for a total value of $431,317.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,296.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 28,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.78, for a total value of $15,243,976.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,704 shares in the company, valued at $200,125,157.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,491 shares of company stock worth $37,767,784. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 77,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

