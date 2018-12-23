Traders Sell NetEase (NTES) on Strength (NTES)

Investors sold shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $136.35 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $217.29 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $80.94 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, NetEase had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. NetEase traded up $8.61 for the day and closed at $244.43

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTES. ValuEngine raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NetEase from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.23.

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.97.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NetEase Inc will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.42%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in NetEase in the second quarter worth $108,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in NetEase by 96.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NetEase in the second quarter worth $167,000. Guinness Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in NetEase by 59.1% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in NetEase in the third quarter worth $314,000. 45.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game Services; E-Commerce; Advertising Services; and Email and Others segments. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

