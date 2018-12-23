Traders Sell Shares of Bank Ozk (OZK) on Strength (OZK)

Traders sold shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $13.27 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $44.25 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $30.98 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Bank Ozk had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Bank Ozk traded up $0.03 for the day and closed at $21.67

Several equities analysts recently commented on OZK shares. Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank Ozk in a research report on Monday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank Ozk from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 price target on Bank Ozk and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.32). Bank Ozk had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $244.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank Ozk will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,274,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $411,309,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $658,000. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank OZK provides a range of retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

