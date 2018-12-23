TransAlta Renewables Inc (RNW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

TransAlta Renewables Inc (TSE:RNW) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RNW shares. Industrial Alliance Securities cut TransAlta Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. TD Securities raised TransAlta Renewables from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Desjardins cut their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd.

Shares of RNW stock opened at C$9.86 on Friday. TransAlta Renewables has a twelve month low of C$9.80 and a twelve month high of C$13.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$90.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$95.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.839999990088496 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.53%. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is presently 135.44%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of October 19, 2018, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,421 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

