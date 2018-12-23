Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,124 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.08% of Travelers Companies worth $26,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,138,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank raised its position in Travelers Companies by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 1,666 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $210,199.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,019.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $116.06 on Friday. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $116.02 and a 12-month high of $150.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.28. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

TRV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Citigroup lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $149.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $141.00 target price on Travelers Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Travelers Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.83.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/travelers-companies-inc-trv-shares-bought-by-nordea-investment-management-ab.html.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.