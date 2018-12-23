Trevena (TRVN) Stock Price Down 23.5%

Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) traded down 23.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. 6,067,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 212% from the average session volume of 1,945,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Trevena from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Trevena from $4.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.30. The company has a market cap of $41.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.54.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Trevena Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRVN. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Trevena by 186.2% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 351,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 228,900 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trevena by 24.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,288,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,830 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trevena by 264.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 521,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 378,400 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Trevena in the second quarter worth $411,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trevena by 112.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 532,129 shares during the period. 39.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include OLINVO injection, a G protein biased ligand of the µ opioid receptor that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the µ opioid receptor that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure.

