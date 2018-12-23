Tricon Capital Group Inc (TCN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Tricon Capital Group Inc (TSE:TCN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This is an increase from Tricon Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of TSE TCN traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$9.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,982. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28. Tricon Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of C$9.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.88.

Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$86.11 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Tricon Capital Group will post 0.849999969234748 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Tricon Capital Group from C$13.25 to C$13.75 in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.47.

Tricon Capital Group Company Profile

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects.

