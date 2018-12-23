Two Rivers Water and Farming (TURV) vs. S&W Seed (SANW) Financial Contrast

Two Rivers Water and Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) and S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Two Rivers Water and Farming alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Two Rivers Water and Farming and S&W Seed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Two Rivers Water and Farming 0 0 0 0 N/A S&W Seed 0 0 2 0 3.00

S&W Seed has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 121.77%. Given S&W Seed’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe S&W Seed is more favorable than Two Rivers Water and Farming.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.7% of S&W Seed shares are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of Two Rivers Water and Farming shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of S&W Seed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Two Rivers Water and Farming and S&W Seed’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Two Rivers Water and Farming $690,000.00 8.60 -$12.06 million N/A N/A S&W Seed $64.09 million 1.29 -$4.72 million ($0.22) -11.27

S&W Seed has higher revenue and earnings than Two Rivers Water and Farming.

Profitability

This table compares Two Rivers Water and Farming and S&W Seed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Two Rivers Water and Farming N/A -36.73% -11.56% S&W Seed -3.63% -2.21% -1.22%

Risk and Volatility

Two Rivers Water and Farming has a beta of -0.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, S&W Seed has a beta of -0.47, indicating that its stock price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

S&W Seed beats Two Rivers Water and Farming on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Two Rivers Water and Farming Company Profile

Two Rivers Water & Farming Company owns a portfolio of water rights in the Arkansas River Basin in southeastern Colorado. It operates through Greenhouse and Water segments. As of December 31, 2017, the company managed a total of 6,682 acres of land. It also develops and leases greenhouses to cannabis growers. The company was formerly known as Two Rivers Water Company and changed its name to Two Rivers Water & Farming Company in December 2012. Two Rivers Water & Farming Company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Aurora, Colorado.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Two Rivers Water and Farming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Rivers Water and Farming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.