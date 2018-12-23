UBS Group Reiterates “€37.00” Price Target for Osram Licht (OSR)

UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) in a research note published on Thursday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OSR. Independent Research set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on Osram Licht and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Osram Licht and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on Osram Licht and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Osram Licht and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Osram Licht and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €44.38 ($51.60).

OSR stock opened at €38.03 ($44.22) on Thursday. Osram Licht has a 12-month low of €54.80 ($63.72) and a 12-month high of €79.42 ($92.35).

Osram Licht Company Profile

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Specialty Lighting, Opto Semiconductors, and Lighting Solutions & Systems segments. The Specialty Lighting segment develops and produces lamps and lighting systems for the automotive sector, studio, stage and TV, and projection system applications, as well as special lamps for industrial and medical applications; produces lamps for disinfecting liquids, surfaces, and gases with UV light.

