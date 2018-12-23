Ultralife (ULBI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.30

Ultralife Corp. (NASDAQ:ULBI) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.30 and last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 56600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Ultralife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Get Ultralife alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $106.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of -0.08.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultralife had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $20.33 million for the quarter.

Ultralife announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 1st that permits the company to buyback 2,500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultralife by 7.6% during the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 140,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultralife by 69.6% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 182,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 74,688 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultralife by 8.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 18,767 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,038,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,588,000. Institutional investors own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/ultralife-ulbi-reaches-new-12-month-low-at-6-30.html.

About Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Ultralife Corporation designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronic systems for government, defense, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

Read More: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.