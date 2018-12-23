Ultrapar Participacoes SA (UGP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th.

Get Ultrapar Participacoes alerts:

UGP opened at $12.64 on Thursday. Ultrapar Participacoes has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.49.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultrapar Participacoes had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ultrapar Participacoes will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 8.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,579,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,150,000 after purchasing an additional 274,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 49.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after purchasing an additional 372,429 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 711,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after purchasing an additional 18,235 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 3.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 538,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 15,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 14.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 248,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 31,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

About Ultrapar Participacoes

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses in Brazil, Mexico, United Stated, Uruguay, and Venezuela. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers, primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participacoes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participacoes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.