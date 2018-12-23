United Bankshares (UBSI) & Security Federal Co. (SC) (SFDL) Critical Analysis

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) and Security Federal Co. (SC) (OTCMKTS:SFDL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for United Bankshares and Security Federal Co. (SC), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bankshares 0 3 0 0 2.00 Security Federal Co. (SC) 0 0 0 0 N/A

United Bankshares currently has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.34%. Given United Bankshares’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe United Bankshares is more favorable than Security Federal Co. (SC).

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Bankshares and Security Federal Co. (SC)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bankshares $755.45 million 4.04 $150.58 million $1.90 15.58 Security Federal Co. (SC) $37.13 million 2.30 $5.91 million N/A N/A

United Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Security Federal Co. (SC).

Profitability

This table compares United Bankshares and Security Federal Co. (SC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bankshares 25.09% 7.64% 1.30% Security Federal Co. (SC) 16.69% 9.34% 0.81%

Volatility and Risk

United Bankshares has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Security Federal Co. (SC) has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.9% of United Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of United Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.6% of Security Federal Co. (SC) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

United Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Security Federal Co. (SC) pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. United Bankshares pays out 71.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

United Bankshares beats Security Federal Co. (SC) on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc., a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts. It also offers personal, commercial, floor plan, and student loans; construction and real estate loans; and consumer loans, including credit card and home equity loans. In addition, the company provides safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, and other banking products and services; investment and security, and trust services; services to correspondent banks, including check clearing, safekeeping, and buying and selling federal funds; automated teller machine services; and Internet and telephone banking services. Further, it offers community banking services, such as asset management, real property title insurance, financial planning, mortgage banking, and brokerage services. The company operates 142 full service offices, which consists of 51 offices in West Virginia; 86 offices in the Shenandoah Valley region of Virginia and the Northern Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. metropolitan areas; 4 offices in southwestern Pennsylvania; and 1 office in southeastern Ohio. United Bankshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.

About Security Federal Co. (SC)

Security Federal Corporation operates as the holding company for Security Federal Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, various money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates, negotiated rate jumbo certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also originates commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans, as well as mortgage loans to buy or refinance one-to-four family residential real estate; and construction loans on single-family residences, multi-family dwellings and projects, and commercial real estate. In addition, it provides loans for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions and commercial projects. Further, the company offers trust, financial planning, and financial management services; and operates an insurance agency that offers auto, business, life, health, and home insurance products, as well as provides insurance premium financing services. It operates through a network of 15 full service branch offices in Aiken, Ballentine, Clearwater, Columbia, Graniteville, Langley, Lexington, North Augusta, Wagener, and West Columbia, South Carolina, as well as in Evans, Georgia. Security Federal Corporation was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Aiken, South Carolina.

