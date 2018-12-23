United Fire Group (UFCS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 762,141 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 807% from the previous session’s volume of 84,014 shares.The stock last traded at $53.90 and had previously closed at $52.96.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UFCS. BidaskClub lowered United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine lowered United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%.

In related news, VP Neal R. Scharmer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $265,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Noyce sold 1,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $94,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in United Fire Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,395,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,614,000 after acquiring an additional 19,487 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in United Fire Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,117,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,524,000 after purchasing an additional 31,730 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in United Fire Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,085,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,898,000 after purchasing an additional 52,013 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Fire Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,898,000 after purchasing an additional 52,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in United Fire Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,467,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,498,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:UFCS)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance protection for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

