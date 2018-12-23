United Oil & Gas (UOG) Stock Price Up 2.2%

United Oil & Gas PLC (LON:UOG) rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.30 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.24 ($0.06). Approximately 247,380 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.15 ($0.05).
About United Oil & Gas (LON:UOG)
United Oil & Gas Plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition of non-core oil and gas licenses as development, exploration, and production partners. It holds interests in two licenses, including PL090 in the Wessex Basin, onshore United Kingdom; and the Podere Gallina in the Po Valley region of onshore Italy.
