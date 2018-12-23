United Rentals (URI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $99.03

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $99.03 and last traded at $99.51, with a volume of 2378872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.36.

A number of brokerages have commented on URI. Bank of America set a $175.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of United Rentals from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.23.

Get United Rentals alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The construction company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jenne K. Britell acquired 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $115.07 per share, with a total value of $50,055.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,079.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jose B. Alvarez acquired 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.45 per share, with a total value of $58,452.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,276.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. 87.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/united-rentals-uri-sets-new-52-week-low-at-99-03.html.

About United Rentals (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power, and Pump. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.