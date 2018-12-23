United Services Automobile Association Raises Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,961 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 99,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 23,572 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 175,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after acquiring an additional 8,660 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 321,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,405,000 after acquiring an additional 52,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, SVP C Frank Bennett sold 12,500 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $619,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,127.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 4,063 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $211,397.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,751.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,563 shares of company stock worth $2,700,648 in the last ninety days. 2.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IONS. TheStreet upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Leerink Swann began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Shares of IONS opened at $48.78 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $39.07 and a twelve month high of $59.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 609.75 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 7.96 and a current ratio of 7.99.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein.

