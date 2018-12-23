United States Steel’s (X) Hold Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their hold rating on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on X. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered United States Steel from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded United States Steel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank lowered United States Steel from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.67.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Shares of X opened at $18.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.62. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $18.11 and a 52-week high of $47.64.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United States Steel will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.31%.

United States Steel declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 1st that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,027.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Bradley acquired 10,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.33 per share, for a total transaction of $203,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,833.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 364,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.