Unity Biotechnology (UBX) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unity Biotechnology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Biotechnology has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.80.

NASDAQ UBX opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. Unity Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $24.56.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). As a group, analysts forecast that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $309,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $823,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 178.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 79,836 shares during the period. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases.

