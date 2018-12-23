Upwork (UPWK) Trading Down 5.4%

Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.65 and last traded at $19.56. 4,138,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 603% from the average session volume of 588,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Monday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Monday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Monday, October 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $64.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.24 million. Upwork’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Upwork Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upwork news, SVP Hayden Brown sold 54,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $756,731.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Upwork Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Upwork Inc operates an online platform that connects businesses and freelancers. Its platform comprise freelancers in content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development categories. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc and changed its name to Upwork Inc in May 2015.

