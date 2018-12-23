Valener Inc (TSE:VNR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This is an increase from Valener’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

VNR stock traded down C$0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting C$19.43. The company had a trading volume of 65,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,023. Valener has a one year low of C$18.10 and a one year high of C$22.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04.

Get Valener alerts:

Valener (TSE:VNR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C($1.30) million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valener will post 1.41999995761194 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Valener from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Valener from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities reduced their target price on Valener from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 9th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Valener Inc (VNR) Raises Dividend to $0.30 Per Share” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/valener-inc-vnr-raises-dividend-to-0-30-per-share.html.

Valener Company Profile

Valener Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, distribution, supply, and storage of natural gas in Canada and the United States. It operates a gas pipeline in Québec; and 2 gas pipelines that cross the Ontario border, as well as has distribution network in northwest Québec. The company is also involved in the generation, transportation, distribution, purchase, and sale of electricity primarily in Vermont, New Hampshire, and New York, as well as the provision of electric network construction services.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Valener Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valener and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.