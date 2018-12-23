ValuEngine Downgrades Aquabounty Technologies (AQB) to Hold

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aquabounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on shares of Aquabounty Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th.

Shares of AQB opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Aquabounty Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The stock has a market cap of $27.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of -0.66.

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Aquabounty Technologies will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aquabounty Technologies stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB) by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,735 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 1.93% of Aquabounty Technologies worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

About Aquabounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

