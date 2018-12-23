ValuEngine Downgrades Capitala Finance (CPTA) to Sell

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th.

NASDAQ:CPTA opened at $6.75 on Friday. Capitala Finance has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 18.16 and a quick ratio of 18.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.00 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Capitala Finance had a negative net margin of 16.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capitala Finance will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capitala Finance by 501.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 11,839 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Capitala Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Capitala Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $597,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capitala Finance by 606.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,607,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Capitala Finance Company Profile

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

