ValuEngine Downgrades Proteostasis Therapeutics (PTI) to Hold

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proteostasis Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTI opened at $4.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of -3.33. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $10.38.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.83 million. Proteostasis Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,307.84% and a negative return on equity of 104.17%. Analysts forecast that Proteostasis Therapeutics will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Proteostasis Therapeutics news, Director Franklin M. Berger bought 40,000 shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 266,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,593.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,690,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,893,000 after acquiring an additional 26,428 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 526.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 269,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 226,417 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 3,693.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,807,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class, which is in Phase II study.

