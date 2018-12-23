ValuEngine Lowers Compugen (CGEN) to Sell

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CGEN. Zacks Investment Research raised Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer set a $9.00 price target on Compugen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th.

NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $2.34 on Friday. Compugen has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $123.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.33.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Compugen will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,904,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,583,000 after buying an additional 1,531,793 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 27,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. 21.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

