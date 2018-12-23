ValuEngine Lowers Etsy (ETSY) to Buy

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ETSY. Loop Capital set a $70.00 target price on Etsy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $43.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.68. Etsy has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $58.30.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $150.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.76 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Etsy will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 35,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $1,835,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 165,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 1.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 6.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 29.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 30.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.