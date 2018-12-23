ValuEngine Upgrades StarTek (SRT) to “Strong-Buy”

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. StarTek currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Get StarTek alerts:

NYSE SRT opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. StarTek has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $14.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.45 million, a PE ratio of -81.25 and a beta of 0.52.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). StarTek had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $151.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.44 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of StarTek by 10.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 939,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,910,000 after buying an additional 89,400 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in StarTek during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in StarTek during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in StarTek during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in StarTek by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 856,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 17,482 shares during the period. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StarTek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc operates as a customer engagement business process outsourcing services provider that delivers contact center and customer engagement solutions. It offers technical and product support, sales support, provisioning and order processing, receivables management, healthcare services, up-sell and cross-sell program, and customer intelligence analytics; and additional services, such as technology enabled and human interaction to other industry-specific processes, including training curriculum development, workforce management, customer analytics, quality monitoring services, and dispositions.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for StarTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.