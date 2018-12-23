ValuEngine Upgrades Verizon Communications (VZ) to Buy

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.89 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Scotiabank set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.86.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications stock opened at $54.92 on Friday. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $61.58. The company has a market cap of $227.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 35.50%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VZ. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the second quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 472,006 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $23,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $4,221,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $556,000. Markel Corp bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $2,616,000. Finally, Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.5% in the first quarter. Trust Co now owns 100,146 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after buying an additional 6,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.