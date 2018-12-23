Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) declared a special dividend on Friday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1705 per share on Friday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSGX opened at $43.88 on Friday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $43.81 and a 52 week high of $52.30.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/vanguard-esg-international-stock-etf-vsgx-to-issue-special-dividend-of-0-17.html.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.