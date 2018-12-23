Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) to Issue Special Dividend of $0.17

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) declared a special dividend on Friday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1705 per share on Friday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th.
Shares of NYSEARCA VSGX opened at $43.88 on Friday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $43.81 and a 52 week high of $52.30.
