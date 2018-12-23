Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (ESGV) Announces $0.12 Special Dividend

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) announced a special dividend on Friday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1193 per share on Friday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th.

ESGV stock opened at $41.42 on Friday. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $41.29 and a twelve month high of $51.50.

