Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,609,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 12.23% of Clorox worth $2,347,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 109,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,763,000 after purchasing an additional 49,450 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Shares of CLX stock opened at $154.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.30. Clorox Co has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $167.70.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 102.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 22nd. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $142.00 price target on shares of Clorox and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a $131.00 price target on shares of Clorox and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.07.

In other Clorox news, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 152,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total value of $25,128,168.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,417,280.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dawn C. Willoughby sold 54,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total transaction of $8,531,324.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,044 shares in the company, valued at $5,830,355.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,228 shares of company stock worth $50,910,506 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Clorox Co (CLX)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/vanguard-group-inc-boosts-stake-in-clorox-co-clx.html.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.